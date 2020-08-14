Shaney Blaxx teams with X-Kaliba Records

Dancehall act Shaney Blaxx has released the single Gwap Wi a Gwap on which he collaborated with fellow artistes Street Gena and Suspence.

Kervin Dubidad from X-Kaliba Records produced the song.

“The story behind the song is: I was making a mixtape called Gwap Juice and I wanted a song that could represent the project. I recorded the song, I sent it to X-Kaliba Records, and he said it would be good for a feature. He contacted Street Gena and Suspense, and they both liked the track and from there it was smooth sailing,” Shaney Blaxx explained.

Recording music professionally for the past seven years, Shaney Blaxx has worked with a number of producers, including Lead Out Production, Ruff Kutt Production, 7offspring and DJ Frasaholic. He is banking on Gwap Wi a Gwap to become the breakthrough hit that he craves.

Originally from East Kingston, Shaney Blaxx (real name Shane Thomas) said he hopes to achieve a lot from music.

“Music is infinite and I do music for everyone. So therefore, I wish to achieve the most out of music, which is to produce an international and universal sound. It is my work that will be judged by others,” he shared.

Dubidad, who has been active in the area of production for the past ten years, has been making his name as one of the producers at the east Kingston-based Eastsyde Records. Among his production credits are songs for Chronic Law and Rytikal.

“It was easy working with all three artistes on Gwap Wi a Gwap. We all had a family like bond before the song came about,” said Dubidad.