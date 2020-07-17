DIARY OF A SHATTA

GHANAIAN act Shatta Wale said he has a spiritual connection to Jamaican music. And, despite the global growth of Afrobeat, reggae will always have its pride of place.

“Reggae has made everybody to be conscious — to think of righteousness, think of moving in a certain direction of life that is going to be a positive impact to others,” he told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“I think Jamaica's music has really taught me much about life; how to get conscious; how to show love to people; how to relate to people; how to spread the word of God... That's why I have to follow the dancehall market and reggae music,” the 39-year-old continued.

Shatta Wale is headliner of the 25-track compilation project dubbed Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica — The Reggae Collectors Edition, released June 5. His contribution is Dream.

Also included on Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica are Mojo and Peetah Morgan from sibling group Morgan's Heritage, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Kip Rich, Wayne Wonder, Singing Melody, Warrior King, Don Yute, and Tommy Lee Sparta. British singer Jethro “Alonestar” Sheeran, cousin of singer Ed Sheeran, is also included on the set.

Sheeran was pleased to be part of the project.

“I have two songs on the album. I feel absolutely honoured to be on the same album with such people like Shatta Wale. We [the album] have been number one overall on all genres of chart in Ghana; best seller on Amazon; and also number two on the official iTunes chart in the UK,” Sheeran told the Observer.

Shatta Wale, who has made four trips to the island, said he learnt of the country through its music.

“I got exposed to Jamaica through music and the vibes. My dad used to play a lot of Jamaican records and, up to now, I still have a relationship with Jamaica,” he said.

He has worked on several collaborations with Jamaican acts, including Jah Vinci, Aidonia, and Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale is one of several Afrobeat acts who have transitioned to the global stage. Others include Davido, Burna Boy, and D'Banj.

“Afrobeat came from Africa. It has really helped this generation much when it comes to good performance. It is a genre where you can take your time with recording and get a good product,” he said.

“Afrobeat is growing from a baby stage to an adolescence. And, you know how people care for babies. Reggae is something that people want. Reggae is worldwide… all the genre [of music] will have its own share,” he continued.

The singer, who has won Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, eyes a larger music statuette.

“As an artiste, you want to be recognised. I want to be recognised by the right people of music. Grammy is one major dream for a talent like me. Winning the Grammy is going to be a great impact in my career... Everybody wants to get to that level. It would be one of the greatest wish to say: 'Thank you God'. I am ever ready to work hard to get to the height so that my fans will be proud of me,” he said.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, Shatta Wale got his break in 2004 with Moko Hoo, featuring Tinny. The song earned him a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards. He is known in his homeland for songs such as D ancehall King, Enter The Net and Like My Ting.