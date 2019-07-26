Shenseea looks to Africa

SHENSEEA plans to use beats from the Motherland on her debut project for American label Interscope Records, according to producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston. The yet-to-be titled album is slated for release late this year.

Afrobeats, an increasingly popular sound, will be featured on the album. Rvssian said the deejay will also dabble in pop and country.

“Once she blends her own elements to where people on a wider market can understand it, she'll be set,” he told Billboard Magazine in an article published on Wednesday. “Caribbean music — especially Jamaican music — is the most influential genre. She's a good representation of what Jamaica is. She's a barrier breaker.”

Afrobeat is a growing genre, especially in the United States. Last year, Nigerian singer Davido's Fall soared to number 22 on the Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart.

Other popular Nigerian dancehall fusion artistes are YemiAlade, Cynthia Morgan, Tiwa Savage, Fefe, and Seyi Shay. The most popular crossover artistes are Burna Boy and Shatta Wale. The latter is signed to VP Records.

The sound is a spin-off of Afrobeat which was popularised during the 1970s by acts like Fela Kuti, the flamboyant Nigerian singer/musician. He influenced other performers like Yousou N'Dour, Sunny Ade, MajekFashek, and Baaba Maal.

Dancehall has taken hold in Africa during the last 15 years. The genre's major acts have performed throughout the continent.

Shenseea is cognisant of the work ahead.

“I still haven't reached where I want to go, which is becoming really international, to where I walk around New York City and not one person doesn't recognise me. Signing to Interscope is a big deal, but right now, I'm just getting to know different people who will help me [get there],” she told Billboard.

Shenseea's association with Rvssian goes back two years. They collaborated on 2018's Hard Drive and King Kosa's 2017 Best Na Na single, both of which featured Konshens.

Early this year, Rvssian, who has a joint venture with Interscope Records, introduced her to Interscope Geffen A&M executive vice-president Joie Manda — forging the partnership.

Among the artistes signed to Interscope are Ellie Goulding, Sting, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, hip-hop group Rae Sremmurd, The Black Eyed Peas, rappers Juice Wrld, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

— Brian Bonitto