Shenseea mourns mom's loss

Dancehall singjay Shenseea is mourning the loss of her mother.

The artiste's publicist, Jaden McGhie, confirmed the death but declined to give any details.

“We will absolutely not be answering any questions at this time,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Shenseea, however, took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share her loss.

“Mommy my heart is BROKEN, Mommy, broken. i never knew I had this much tears until this day! I ask God for strength, just strength. I love you Forever #RIP #RIP #RIP my mada and fada ina one!!! Jah know mi mada i'll never forget you EVER!” she wrote.

There was an outpouring of sympathy from her fellow artistes, including Spice, Popcaan, Dovey Magnum, Ding Dong, Dexta Daps, and Konshens.

In May, Shenseea shared her story by taking fans on a visit to her childhood home.

“Mommy was a single parent and worked and lived in jobs, so during high school years I moved back and forth between relatives just to get a place to stay… then drop out a college (financial problems),” she said.

Shenseea (given name Chinsea Lee) rose to stardom after the release of her smash hit Loodi featuring Vybz Kartel in 2017. Since then, the 23-year-old has enjoyed much corporate and musical success, becoming brand ambassador for Campari and Boom Energy Drink.

Her other songs include Shen Yeng Anthem, The SideChick Song, Blessed and Trending Gyal.