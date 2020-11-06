Shenseea to the rescue

Dancehall's it girl Shenseea is lending a helping hand to students in need during this COVID-19 pandemic. The deejay is donating 100 tablets to students in need as a means of facilitating distance learning during the current global health crisis.

She took to social media to announce her latest initiative.

“I promised myself that after I did my first show I would do a giveaway. So I bought over 100 tablets for kids who are in need. So if you or anybody you know is in need of a tablet please to let me know. I feel like with parents being underpaid and some people being out of a job right now to purchase a tablet or a laptop to allow the kids to participate in online schooling. It is extremely vital for kids to be given a chance to access education. So I bought them . I will be distributing them islandwide, so please to hit me up or any member of my team,” she said in an Instagram post.

The 'Independent Gal' singjay advised that she has put in certain security features to prevent unscrupulous people from selling the electronic devices.

“I made sure to put my logo on it . So if you see anybody trying to sell it to you, nuh buy it. Mi buy it fi yuh already. Nuh buy it from nobody, its free.”

“So the schools please to hit me up as well,” she added.

Shenseea continues to wrack up impressive views for the monster track Lighter , a duet with singer Tarrus Riley for his album The Healing. The song produced by Rvssian has amassed millions of views since the visuals were released online in early September. Another duet, titled Silver Tongue Devil, this time with Jamaican-born, American singer and musician Masego, has also been doing well for Shenseea.