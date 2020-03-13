Shotty Shane seeks a breakthrough
Music producer Orlando “Shotty Shane” Chance continues the hunt for his breakthrough song with several new releases. The songs, which include Sexy Effect from Voicemail and How People Stay by 1 Point, are co-produced by Ian “Slym” Lennon.
The songs were released this month, eight months after Shotty Shane's second productions, Bruk it Off and Razor which were done by Razor B and Vershon, respectively.
Ride, a risqué track by Vershon, is another of his latest productions. That is co-produced by Iclips Records.
“The difference with previous productions and these projects are the sounds that we create; they are not the same like anything out there in the industry right now,” said Shotty Shane. “I am pushing all the songs I've listed above as they all carry different crowds and markets.”
After Lennon created the rhythms, the duo agreed on what artiste would be suited to record on them. Lennon's credits include the Honey Gold rhythm which featured songs by QQ, Masicka, Tifa and Mr G.
According to Shotty Shane, “I know any one can give me that breakthrough.”
Shotty Shane is a longstanding disc jockey at the Suncity Radio 104.9 FM station in Portmore. Last year, he went into music production with the Wild Life rhythm.
— Howard Campbell
