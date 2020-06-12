Shuga to sweeten Festival

IN the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and global racial tensions, Shuga aims to spread her message of unity through her song entry One People . She's one of the 10 finalists in this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition scheduled for July 15.

“2020 is a year of numerous challenges, and I wanted to be a part of anything with a positive vibe that would keep the Jamaican spirit alive and also remind us that we are great,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Donovan Germain of Penthouse Records is credited as writer and producer of One People.

Shuga said while entering the competition was not one of her bucket-list items, she was moved to enter as it provides the right platform to do something good in these trying times.

“The focus has been on COVID-19 for so long, and many of our people are out of jobs, some are overseas wanting to come home, some have lost the fight against the virus, some are praying, others are motivating. I felt compelled to sing a song of togetherness and it was perfect for the JCDC's [Jamaica Cultural Development Commission] Festival Song Competition to further endorse brand Jamaica,” she explained.

Jamaica has been hard hit by the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 10 lives while more than 600 people have tested positive. Many employees have been laid off, while several have received pay cuts.

The Government said the pandemic will have a $120-billion impact on Jamaica.

In addition to her message, Shuga said she intends to bring some energy to this year's competition.

“I will bring a high-energy frequency that can be enjoyed by all ages, and a message of oneness,” she said.

Shuga (given name Mitsy Campbell) came to national prominence by winning the televised Digicel Rising Stars talent contest in 2009. She is known for several songs, including Tribute to the I-Three, Tell Me A Lie, and Children of the Jungle.

She said, while it would be great, she is not fixated on winning.

“I'm already a winner for the culture. Team Jamaica all the way!” she exclaimed.

This year's other finalists in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition are: Buju Banton, Toots & the Maytals, Freddie McGregor, dancehall quartet LUST, Papa Michigan, actress Sakina Deer, 2018 winner Nazzle Man, Xtra Bigg, and Radix OD. The winner is expected to walk away with $3 million.

Started in 1966, the Jamaica Festival Song Competition — organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission — has unearthed talent islandwide and has provided a platform for aspiring artistes and seasoned veterans to propel their talents on national and international stages.