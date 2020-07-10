Sikka Rymes gets emotional

Deejay Sikka Rymes is asking that people not be so quick to judge him. Instead, he would prefer people to get to know him, so they can understand who he really is.

On his latest single, I'm Only Human, which was produced by DJ Lux Records and Lampshade Muzic, the artiste get emotional as he shares how misunderstood he is.

“The song is about how me feel at the moment. Is like people judge people too much. They don't take the time out to know someone. Don't judge me by the image that you see. I'm only human just like you too,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Sikka Rymes is best known for the hit Like Superman featuring Vybz Kartel which stormed the charts late last year.

A video for I'm Only Human has been released. It was shot on location in the canefields in Luidas Vale by CVE and directed by DJ Lux.

The song is featured on the Testimony rhythm. Other songs on this beat are Possible by Shawn Storm, Give Thanks by Singing Sweet and Strong Black Woman by Vyrus.

This is the second time that Sikka Rymes has worked with DJ Lux Records. They teamed up last year for Wul it Out featuring Shawn Storm.

'Working with DJ Lux you can expect nothing but greatness and good music,” said Sikka Rymes.

“ I'm Only Human is a very emotional song. Everyone can relate to it, because everyone has hopes knowing better days are coming,” he said.

Sikka Rymes was born Javian Chambers. He is originally from the Trench Town area of Kingston 12. He has recorded for producers including Purple Skunk Records, Short Boss Muzik, JB Records and Kwashawna Records.