Simple Ting loves 'Barbie' girls

An argument between himself and a female over the type of girls he prefers was the inspiration behind Yung Smurph's (aka Simple Ting) recent release Barbie .

“It was basically an incident between another female and myself where I was explaining to her that my girls are the Barbie-looking type. So she should not seek my attention, because obviously she isn't a Barbie,” Simple Ting explained.

Yung Smurph produced the song, which was released in April last year. It is his debut single, having worked behind the scenes as an engineer and later as a producer for close to six years.

“I took an interest in music after spending some time in the studio with Red Boom Supa Mix (producer and engineer at Frenz For Real studio). I basically became his understudy and then I began doing engineer work,” Simple Ting explained.

Prior to his start in music, he worked as a chef and a certified electrician.

“I was working as a chef and doing some catering with a friend. I started doing some cooking at the studio before I became a recording engineer. Just by being there at the studio I learnt about music,” he shared.

In 2019, he produced his first project, Simple Ting rhythm. The project featured songs by Vershon, Iwaata, Intence, Beenie Man, D'Angel, Pelle Wong, Zenny, and Chop6. The project was released on his Yung Smurph's Entertainment (YSENT).

He explained why he decided to pursue as a deejay/singer.

“To be honest, some things are just beyond our decision-making and our planning. It was never really a decision, it's just manifesting or as some would say, I'm transitioning to my calling.”

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Yanic Jackson, says he hopes to achieve a lot musically.