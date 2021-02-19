Simple Ting loves 'Barbie' girls
An argument between himself and a female over the type of girls he prefers was the inspiration behind Yung Smurph's (aka Simple Ting) recent release Barbie .
“It was basically an incident between another female and myself where I was explaining to her that my girls are the Barbie-looking type. So she should not seek my attention, because obviously she isn't a Barbie,” Simple Ting explained.
Yung Smurph produced the song, which was released in April last year. It is his debut single, having worked behind the scenes as an engineer and later as a producer for close to six years.
“I took an interest in music after spending some time in the studio with Red Boom Supa Mix (producer and engineer at Frenz For Real studio). I basically became his understudy and then I began doing engineer work,” Simple Ting explained.
Prior to his start in music, he worked as a chef and a certified electrician.
“I was working as a chef and doing some catering with a friend. I started doing some cooking at the studio before I became a recording engineer. Just by being there at the studio I learnt about music,” he shared.
In 2019, he produced his first project, Simple Ting rhythm. The project featured songs by Vershon, Iwaata, Intence, Beenie Man, D'Angel, Pelle Wong, Zenny, and Chop6. The project was released on his Yung Smurph's Entertainment (YSENT).
He explained why he decided to pursue as a deejay/singer.
“To be honest, some things are just beyond our decision-making and our planning. It was never really a decision, it's just manifesting or as some would say, I'm transitioning to my calling.”
The 24-year-old, whose real name is Yanic Jackson, says he hopes to achieve a lot musically.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy