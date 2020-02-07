Singer King Hopeton seeks gal next door
After over 25 years as a music producer, King Hopeton continues the quest to establish himself as an artiste with the song, Gal Next Door. He produced the single which was released in December.
“ Gal Next Door is a song I believe can do well. So far I have been getting a lot of positive responses from around the world,” said the California-based artiste, who toured the United States last year with Half Pint and Black Uhuru.
Originally from Brown's Town in St Ann, he has resided in the United States for 19 years.
During his teens, King Hopeton learnt to play the drums and piano. He later joined the United Force Band and after four years with them, went into music production.
He established Doubleion Records in the late 1990s, and produced 12 of the 15 rhythm tracks on Revelation, Little Hero's 2009 Billboard chart-topping album. King Hopeton also produced As the World Turns, the 2018 Grammy-nominated album by Black Uhuru.
That Grammy nod is a feather in the cap of King Hopeton, who has also produced songs by Justin Hinds, Mr Perfect, and Teflon.
“It taught me never to give up on your passion. You just never know when your blessings will come, but it surely will. I also got the chance to experience the Grammy Awards and it was inspirational,” he said.
To date, he has released two albums — King of Kings and Beautiful Morning.
— Kevin Jackson
