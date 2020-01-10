Singer Necolee is Well Fresh
Since migrating to Long Island in New York five years ago, singer Necolee has worked hard to get his career off the ground. He has recorded for producers, including JKeez Records and Outta Town Records, and released a steady flow of songs.
His latest release is Well Fresh (produced by Alit Vassell Boy Records).
“The inspiration for the song came from my lifestyle and the way I conduct myself in the streets. It is also about the reaction that I receive from the ladies, so that's pretty much how the song came about,” Necolee told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Prior to the release of Well Fresh, Necolee released songs like Harder, Real Deal and Have it So Bad for You.
Necolee (given name Nickoy Levy) was born in Warminster, a district in St Elizabeth. He also resided in Clarendon before migrating to the United States.
“I have been doing music professionally for a few years now and I am focused on taking my musical career to the next level. That's my plan for 2020,” he said.
Necolee, who is in his early 20s, made his recording debut at age 17 with the song Everyone Needs A Break.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy