Singer Necolee is Well Fresh

Since migrating to Long Island in New York five years ago, singer Necolee has worked hard to get his career off the ground. He has recorded for producers, including JKeez Records and Outta Town Records, and released a steady flow of songs.

His latest release is Well Fresh (produced by Alit Vassell Boy Records).

“The inspiration for the song came from my lifestyle and the way I conduct myself in the streets. It is also about the reaction that I receive from the ladies, so that's pretty much how the song came about,” Necolee told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Prior to the release of Well Fresh, Necolee released songs like Harder, Real Deal and Have it So Bad for You.

Necolee (given name Nickoy Levy) was born in Warminster, a district in St Elizabeth. He also resided in Clarendon before migrating to the United States.

“I have been doing music professionally for a few years now and I am focused on taking my musical career to the next level. That's my plan for 2020,” he said.

Necolee, who is in his early 20s, made his recording debut at age 17 with the song Everyone Needs A Break.

