Singer Shavarr tackles social
EMERGING singer/songwriter Shavor “Shavarr” Richards is shedding some light on the stark socio-economic conditions and challenges facing inner-city youth in his latest release, Born and Raised.
“The single, Born and Raised, can be viewed not simply as an artistic expression, but as a condemnation for the oppressive systems in place across the world that cause the injustices that we have to tackle everyday,” said Shavarr.
Born and Raised was released on the Wizkilfl Productions label on December 20, 2020.
Hailing from the community of Maverley in Kingston, Shavarr is fast developing a reputation for tackling difficult issues through his music. His previous single is titled Kibba Yuh Mouth.
He has plans to release an EP later this year.
