Smooth sailing for Tuff Road rhythm

The success of Iwaata's single Genuine has put the spotlight on the Tuff Road rhythm, released in September by Kyaataame Production.

The Tuff Road rhythm is the debut project for Virgil “Anwar Sadat” Young, a producer who has been involved in music for some time now. The former Westmoreland resident now lives in Orlando, Florida.

“The rhythm was built by my nephew Kingwayne. I heard it and fell in love with it. I remembered the roads that I walked on in Jamaica and I decided to give it that name,” Young told the Jamaica Observer.

The project also features Game Ova by Global X, Kyaatame (Stinga J), Hold Me Own (Bencil), Top Gyallis (Delly Ranx), God Ago Sin Yuh Gyal (Suwiswag), Jah Jah Give Me Life (Singer J), Nah Let Go (Demo Page and Boysie Starrlife), and Proud a Mi (Logon Unknown).

Young said it was challenging getting artistes for the project.

“It wasn't easy but it also wasn't that hard. I already had a personal relationship with most of the artistes through my sound system Goldstar Sound. I used to get dub plates from most of the artistes,” he said.

According to Young, since Genuine took off, interest in the Tuff Road rhythm has piqued.

“The feedback has been great. The songs are being featured on a lot of mixtapes including those released by DJ Kenny, DJ Don Kingston and DJ Roy just to name a few. Radio disc jockeys have started playing it and I have been getting calls about it every day,” said Young.

Young also manages artistes Global X and Stinga J, both of whom are signed to his label.

“I have been involved in the sound system business since 1990. However, I started producing under the Kyaa Tame label this year,” Young shared.

His previous production credits include the gospel albums Come on Friends and We Bless Your Name by Minister Gee Gee.

Said Young, “Music was always in my life growing up in the church. From my sister being a singer on the choir to playing sound from a younger age with family and friends. I have a natural love for the music itself.”