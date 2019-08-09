Sol changes to Wedda

Sol Weatherman has changed his name to Wedda.

“Most people already call me Wedda so it was an easy decision to make; it just validated what the market has already christened me,” he said.

The move has already paid dividends as the deejay's single, Secret Pro on the New Era label, has registered more than 1 million streams via YouTube since its June 2018 release.

“The song started taking off in January when I realised it was added to a lot of YouTube playlists by women compiling sexy romantic songs, and it just a build steadily and steadily. Most of the fans of the song live in the US,” he said.

Wedda is known for the single Inna Life, released in April 2018 on the Stand Proud Production/Krayv Music labels.

He is also known for the Handcart song.

There are also plans for shows in Zimbabwe and South Africa in September.

“When the Handcart song just came out in Africa, the people thought it was Kartel, and they did all kinda things with the vocals and all different type of riddims; it big in Africa, the blessings ah flow,” he said.

Born in Kingston, Wedda attended St Jago High before migrating to Texas. He recorded his first single in 2010 and began to open up big shows for established acts like Serani and Gyptian. After moving to Virginia, his fan base continued to grow. However, he yearned to return to his roots, so he took a chance to come back to his native land to pursue music.