Spartan shutters operations
For more than 40 years, the name Spartan Health Club has been associated with beauty, health, and fitness in Jamaica.
The popular Corporate Area gym was founded in 1976 by body-building and fitness enthusiast Mickey Haughton-James, and his protégé Cindy Breakspeare, who later that year copped the Miss World title in London. Spartan would go on to become the local franchise holder for the Miss Jamaica World pageant to great success.
However, in September, the Spartan Health Club story came to an end when the facility closed its doors.
Haughton-James said it was due to the “extremely negative effect” that COVID-19 was having on the financial operations of the club. In a notice to his membership and the public at large, he noted that large gyms, like Spartan, requires significant membership to be viable.
“A crowded gym is a hotspot for the coronavirus which is predicted to be with us for many more months. We predict that it will be years before large gyms are viable,” the gym said.
“This opinion seems to be shared by our bankers of more than 45 years which recently informed us that they viewed gyms as a high-risk investment at this time and would be reluctant to extend loans or provide overdrafts,” he continued.
The Spartan legacy in the world of international pageants includes two Miss World title holders. In addition to Breakspeare, Lisa Hanna went on to with that competition in South Africa in 1993.
A number of the other representatives went on to place highly. Debbie Campbell was third in 1979; Sandra Cunningham also placed third in 1981; Cathy Levy was fourth in 1983, and Allison Barnett was fifth in 1985. Several Spartan beauties also took home the Queen of Beauty title for the Caribbean region at Miss World. Included in that list are Erica Aquart in 1990, Sandra Foster in 1991, Michell Moodie in 1997; Christine Straw in 1998, Jade Fulford in 2003, and Sara Lawrence in 2006.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy