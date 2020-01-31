Spragga to get Footloose
Mas Camp at Stadium North is expected to come alive tomorrow with the first Footloose for 2020. The popular retro party series will feature a live performance by Spragga Benz.
“Patrons can expect a very electrifying performance laced with most of their favourite Spragga Benz old school songs like, Girls Hooray, Tings A Gwaan, Moving Up The Line and many more,” said Spragga Benz, who added that he will also perform songs from his latest album, Chiliagon which topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart last September.
“The album is one that I am very happy with the production. It is the first of its kind in that, it was recorded in the United Kingdom and it also incorporates most of the genres that were inspired by dancehall music, such as jungle, drum and bass and grime, etc,” Spragga Benz explained.
Promoted by Broadway Productions, Footloose is held four times annually. Its latest edition is dubbed Fashion Ova Style.
— Kevin Jackson
