Squash to drop debut album

Squash, leader of dancehall collective 6ix, is set to release his first album, Mr. Whittaker, on June 6. It is a joint venture between 6ix Is Real Records and VP Records.

Comprising 14 songs, the album contains collaborations with 6ix colleagues Daddy1 and Chronic Law.

“We have a few collaborations on it including with internationally known artistes. We are keeping the names of the international artistes on the album quiet for now, but the fans will not be disappointed,” Squash told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Several of the songs are from production houses Squash has worked, including Shabdon Records, YG Records and Hempton Music. Wap Dem Records, East Link Records, Sonovic, Atto Matic Records and Sky Bad Records also contributed.

The yet titled album, according to Squash, is personal.

“The album has a bit of everything about my journey. Most people don't know what it took for me to get to this point. This album also means a lot to me because it is also a tribute to G-Man, my brother, who inspired me to dream big and work smart to get this far,” he said.

Born Andre Whittaker, the 28 year-old deejay is from Salt Spring, a tough community in St James. He began recording two years ago and is known for hit songs such as Beat Dem Bad (featuring Vybz Kartel), Money Fever, Trending, Life We Living and Free mi Mind.

Daddy1 and Chronic Law have also made an impact with hardcore dancehall fans. Squash explained what makes the 6ix unique.

“The 6ix is different because we represent for the new generation of ambitious, young millionaires and the trendsetters. We are out here paving our way with whatever it takes. For me, musically it's a new sound, new vibe, new energy, and a new dancehall,” he said.