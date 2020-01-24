Stampede in the streets

Whenever recording artistes want a buzz for their music in the streets, Boswell “Stampede” Lammie is the go-to man. For the past 18 years, his savvy style of promotion has reaped rewards for several entertainers.

Macka Diamond, I Wayne, Gyptian, Aidonia, RDX, Bascom X, Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Intence, Iwaata, Hot Frass, Skillibeng, I-Octane, Jahmiel and Romain Virgo are some of the artistes who have benefited from his aggressive marketing.

“It s important for any artiste to take their promotion to the streets because the street is the first place to let your name and song be known,” said Stampede. “The face of music promotion in the streets has definitely changed, but it has become a little more easy since the introduction of the Internet,” he told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

From West Kingston, Stampede got into music as a producer. In 2002, he moved into street promotion, a popular platform since the early days of the Jamaican sound system over 60 years ago.

Stampede's first client was dancehall artiste KC Jockey whose song Look Good Machine he promoted.

His current clients include artistes from the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. Ugandan artiste Bobi Wine, who has performed on Rebel Salute twice, is one of them.

Stampede's career as a producer started in the late 1980s. One of his earliest productions was Cool Down by Cutty Ranks.

“I started out producing songs in 1989 and my first hit was Cool Down by Cutty Ranks. I also produced songs for Papa San, the late Dirtsman, Nardo Ranks, and Mad Cobra among others,” he said.

He was instrumental in promoting hit songs Done Already (Macka Diamond), Can't Satisfy Her (I Wayne), and S erious Times (Gyptian).

He wore the hat of producer for three years before taking a break from the music business. He returned in 2002 when he and two friends, Keeble and Ilabash, formed a company called Stampede Conglomerate. Under that banner, songs were produced for a number of artistes including Khristopher, Sizzla, King David, and Frisco Kid.

For Stampede, the strategy for breaking and staying in the music industry is tried and proven.

“My advice is to keep focused on your musical career, stay humble, and always try to meet persons and let them know about your music. The more persons you meet, the more they will know about you,” he said.