Stay focused, says Azzar

Despite the distractions which exists in society, up-and-coming deejay Azzar is incouraging his counterparts to stay on the 'straight and narrow' with his new single Focus.

“Some of the things that I have been seeing over the years happening in the country and around the world motivated me to do this song. I tell them to stay focused because they will do better and think positively and consciously within themselves and about life,” the entertainer, whose given name is Nicholas Morgan, told the Jamaica Observer.

The single was produced by Mill Bill Production.

Known for his previous releases including Hotness, Biological Warfare and Roggy Joe, Azzar, who hails from Bellefield District, Manchester, dispelled beliefs that dancehall music contributes to the growing crime rate.

“Well, we all grow up with negativity in and around our surroundings. I grew up listening to all different type of music and I still did not choose the negative road, so I believe it is really what you want and the road you want to choose in life,” he said.

He hopes to collaborate with Buju Banton, Sizzla Kalonji, Bounty Killer and Teejay.

“Honestly, I see my career in a few years doing well and people reaching out more to the artiste Azzar because of the impact of my music,” he said.