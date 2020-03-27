Stinga J encourages skin bleaching

While some entertainers believe skin bleaching enhances their complexion, others use it as part of their hype.

Singer Stinga J says one of his musical influences, Vybz Kartel, inspired his latest single, White Out.

“The song is about how he made the new generation consider bleaching as part of their image. I was also inspired by a few people who bleach their skin who asked me to record a song about that topic,” said Stinga J.

Bullpuss Entertainment and Aerodynamic Productions co-produced White Out. It was released early this month.

The Orlando, Florida-based Stinga J (given name Michael Jones) is from Maxfield Park in Kingston 13.

“Well, I've always have a love for music since I was a child but started taking it serious since moving to Orlando a few years ago. That's where I started recording and writing songs and hooks for other people,” he recalled. “Then I met Andrew Powell of Worl Blast Music who heard me singing a song that I wrote for another artiste and he insisted that I should record the song. From there, we started working together.”

His previous recordings include Reebok Classic (produced by Worl Blast Music/Gaga Production) and Fresh (produced by T Lab Productions). Stinga J has also done work with King Wayne Beats, JA Productions, and Markus Records.

“My main objective musically is to take my music to the highest level possible. I also want to help build the new generation of music, while working with veteran artistes to build my catalogue and reach a wider audience worldwide,” he said.

