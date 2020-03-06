A heart made of stone

With his new album, Anloga Junction, scheduled for release next month, Ghanaian singjay Stonebwoy thought it fitting to film the video for its lead single in Jamaica, which has inspired his music.

Mama is the name of the song which he recorded with Jahmiel.

“Being here in Jamaica, its significant to the growth of the music. It's all coming from the Motherland, but the foundation of reggae and dancehall music is here in Jamaica,” Stonebwoy told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Anloga Junction, he added, is personal.

“The album is inspired by experiences that I have had over the years. The rise of Afrobeats and different cultural exchanges. These are the things that I have experienced.”

The 15-track Anloga Junction is being released by Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group. His previous album, 2017's Epistles of Mama, which was dedicated to his late mother Catherine, featured collaborations with Sean Paul and Burma Boy, another high-riding Afrobeats artiste. It peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

The 32-year-old artiste, whose real name is Livingstone Else Satekla, grew up in the Greater Accra area of Ghana.

Stonebwoy's early musical influences included Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni and Black Prophet. Both are from Ghana.

“I grew up singing in the church while listening to reggae and dancehall music on the radio. My Dad also played the music in our home, so my interest in music started from an early age,” Stonebwoy said. “I decided to do reggae and dancehall music so I could relate more and express myself creatively in music,” he said.

Stonebwoy has collaborated with a number of Jamaican acts. They include Kabaka Pyramid, Sean Paul, Khalia, I-Octane, Agent Sasco, Jahmiel, Sizzla, Beenie Man, Squash, Tarrus Riley, Wayne Marshall, and most recently Tifa.

Stonebwoy has won several awards including the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa (2015) and Artiste of the Year (2015) at the Ghana Music Awards.