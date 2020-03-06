A heart made of stone
Stonebwoy reaches Junction
With his new album, Anloga Junction, scheduled for release next month, Ghanaian singjay Stonebwoy thought it fitting to film the video for its lead single in Jamaica, which has inspired his music.
Mama is the name of the song which he recorded with Jahmiel.
“Being here in Jamaica, its significant to the growth of the music. It's all coming from the Motherland, but the foundation of reggae and dancehall music is here in Jamaica,” Stonebwoy told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Anloga Junction, he added, is personal.
“The album is inspired by experiences that I have had over the years. The rise of Afrobeats and different cultural exchanges. These are the things that I have experienced.”
The 15-track Anloga Junction is being released by Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group. His previous album, 2017's Epistles of Mama, which was dedicated to his late mother Catherine, featured collaborations with Sean Paul and Burma Boy, another high-riding Afrobeats artiste. It peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.
The 32-year-old artiste, whose real name is Livingstone Else Satekla, grew up in the Greater Accra area of Ghana.
Stonebwoy's early musical influences included Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni and Black Prophet. Both are from Ghana.
“I grew up singing in the church while listening to reggae and dancehall music on the radio. My Dad also played the music in our home, so my interest in music started from an early age,” Stonebwoy said. “I decided to do reggae and dancehall music so I could relate more and express myself creatively in music,” he said.
Stonebwoy has collaborated with a number of Jamaican acts. They include Kabaka Pyramid, Sean Paul, Khalia, I-Octane, Agent Sasco, Jahmiel, Sizzla, Beenie Man, Squash, Tarrus Riley, Wayne Marshall, and most recently Tifa.
Stonebwoy has won several awards including the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa (2015) and Artiste of the Year (2015) at the Ghana Music Awards.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy