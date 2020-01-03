Stormzy blows dancehall back onto British charts

Dancehall music returns to the British pop charts, thanks to the song Own It by English rapper Stormzy. It features pop star Ed Sheeran and Nigerian Afro Beats singer Burna Boy.

Own It is co-produced by Fred Gibson and Jay Weathers. It peaked at number two on the Official United Kingdom Singles Chart in December, and topped the Big 40 Chart there.

Own It is the fourth single from Stormzy's sophomore album, Heavy is the Head. It also charted in Ireland, Slovakia, Sweden, Belgium, New Zealand and Australia.

Stormzy's previous hits include Crown, Shut Up, Vossi Bop and Audacity.

Sheeran scored a massive hit in 2018 with Shape of You, another dancehall-inspired song.