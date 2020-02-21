Styling with Iceturner and Moneymaikah
Singjay Iceturner and Moneymaikah have teamed-up for the song Designa Wear , which is produced by the former.
“The inspiration behind Designa Wear came from my love for fashion. I wanted to use my style and make something different,” explained Iceturner, adding that he takes more than music to the table.
“I bring fashion, flavour and a whole lot of passion for music. Musically, I have a unique style that shows creativity, focus and diversity, especially in my lyrical content.”
Born Gayan Christopher Turner, Iceturner has been recording professionally for four years. A resident of Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine, he has produced most of his recordings.
“I have always been an independent artiste with dreams of having my own production company. Therefore, I have not yet gotten the chance to work with many producers. I have been working as my own producer,” he shared.
Iceturner's previous songs include Danger, Gold Sweat and Extravagant. It is not easy being an independent act, he pointed out.
“My journey, I would say has not been an easy journey. I have met resistance throughout since I started branching out from an amateur artiste. Nevertheless, I take each step with patience because I trust and believe in my talent and I know the right time will present itself,” he said.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy