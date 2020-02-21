Styling with Iceturner and Moneymaikah

Singjay Iceturner and Moneymaikah have teamed-up for the song Designa Wear , which is produced by the former.

“The inspiration behind Designa Wear came from my love for fashion. I wanted to use my style and make something different,” explained Iceturner, adding that he takes more than music to the table.

“I bring fashion, flavour and a whole lot of passion for music. Musically, I have a unique style that shows creativity, focus and diversity, especially in my lyrical content.”

Born Gayan Christopher Turner, Iceturner has been recording professionally for four years. A resident of Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine, he has produced most of his recordings.

“I have always been an independent artiste with dreams of having my own production company. Therefore, I have not yet gotten the chance to work with many producers. I have been working as my own producer,” he shared.

Iceturner's previous songs include Danger, Gold Sweat and Extravagant. It is not easy being an independent act, he pointed out.

“My journey, I would say has not been an easy journey. I have met resistance throughout since I started branching out from an amateur artiste. Nevertheless, I take each step with patience because I trust and believe in my talent and I know the right time will present itself,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson