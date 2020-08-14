Suhvay prepares for album release

After scoring a radio hit with the single Mama Don't Worry reggae-dancehall artiste Suhvay, formerly known as Shana S, is turning her attention to the release of her début album, High Energy.

She has released a lead single, High Energy, produced on her own Shana S Music label.

“The initial response to High Energy has been incredible. The analytics from my online platforms show that fans in Belize, Martinique, Venezuela, Brazil, and even Nairobi and Lagos in Africa, are responding to the song,” the Portland native said.

“The production-level work on this track is crazy, and the initial feedback is pushing me to shoot a video later this month,” Suhvay continued.

The seven-track album will be released in the last quarter of this year and will feature singles such as Different Style and Prosperity.

Born Shana Simpson in Port Antonio, Portland, Shana S attended Titchfield High and then Port Antonio High School where she became interested in cosmetology, music and art. She didn't take music seriously until she migrated to the United States in 1999.

In 2003, she recorded her first official song Nah Back Down on the Top Speed rhythm, under the name Sexy S, and produced by recording artiste Demarco on his Star Kutt recording label.

Her other songs include Up In Deh and Happy Life featuring Real McKoy and Young Bali.