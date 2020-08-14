Suhvay prepares for album release
After scoring a radio hit with the single Mama Don't Worry reggae-dancehall artiste Suhvay, formerly known as Shana S, is turning her attention to the release of her début album, High Energy.
She has released a lead single, High Energy, produced on her own Shana S Music label.
“The initial response to High Energy has been incredible. The analytics from my online platforms show that fans in Belize, Martinique, Venezuela, Brazil, and even Nairobi and Lagos in Africa, are responding to the song,” the Portland native said.
“The production-level work on this track is crazy, and the initial feedback is pushing me to shoot a video later this month,” Suhvay continued.
The seven-track album will be released in the last quarter of this year and will feature singles such as Different Style and Prosperity.
Born Shana Simpson in Port Antonio, Portland, Shana S attended Titchfield High and then Port Antonio High School where she became interested in cosmetology, music and art. She didn't take music seriously until she migrated to the United States in 1999.
In 2003, she recorded her first official song Nah Back Down on the Top Speed rhythm, under the name Sexy S, and produced by recording artiste Demarco on his Star Kutt recording label.
Her other songs include Up In Deh and Happy Life featuring Real McKoy and Young Bali.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy