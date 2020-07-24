Sumfest set to sizzle

It's all systems go for this year's online staging of Reggae Sumfest.

Thanks to an agreement with social media giant Facebook and DownSound Entertainment — the organisers of the annual music festival — reggae lovers around the world will be treated to two nights of performances tonight and tomorrow.

Head of DownSound Entertainment Joe Bogdanovich told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that all is in place for the novel staging of the event.

“We're full up… Full up and ready,” he noted.

Bogdanovich added that this new format is a sign of things to come and the future of the festival.

“I'm not about looking back, I'm looking forward. This is the new normal and what we will have to deal with in the future so I am going ahead with this Taste of Reggae Sumfest and it could be a projection of what the festival will look like in the future. What we have put together is unbelievable technologically. We are looking to reach people in a very big way. This is also a great opportunity to expose the country through the music,” he said.

He did not want to provide any projections as to the audience being expected to view the festival over the two nights, but noted that the response has been favourable.

“When you look at the line-up we have nothing but top-pocket acts on each night. We hear of persons organising watch parties with family both locally and overseas. We just encourage them to get their drinks, and party favours and enjoy two hour-and-15 minutes of great music each night. As for viewership, I really don't want to speak to that as depending on where you are there could be a difficulty in accessing a signal, so we just hope for the best. We have done, and will continue to do our best,” Bogdanovich shared.

Tonight's roster of acts includes Agent Sasco, Ding Dong, Shenseea, Teejay, Konshens, Chronic Law, Daddy1, and Chaka Demus and Pliers. Among the acts for tomorrow are Tarrus Riley, Maxi Priest, Freddie McGregor, Koffee, Sizzla, and Gyptian.

This year, Reggae Sumfest is honouring reggae ambassadors Third World with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Started in 1993, it has attracted top international acts like Usher, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, R Kelly and Destiny's Child, as well as the finest reggae/dancehall artistes to its stage. Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Lady Saw, and Capleton have made appearances.