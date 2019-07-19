Sumfest set to sizzle

Organisers of Reggae Sumfest are fired up and ready for the two nights of performances which will close the week-long festival.

The performances are set for the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, tonight and tomorrow.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer's Splash yesterday, Dealo Gordon, director of events at DownSound Entertainment — Reggase Sumfest organisers — said his team is working to provide more than a festival but rather an experience. He noted that everything is in place at the venue for the shows, which are set to commence at eight o'clock each evening and this year will be one to remember.

“From a production perspective, we have nothing but the best in stage, lighting and acoustics to ensure that our patrons truly enjoy. Then, when you look at the acts which are down to perform, it is just a great line-up this year. After Friday with acts such as Koffee, the 6ix and the legends throwback performance featuring Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, we think how can we top this, but Saturday night is just as impressive. From Jah9 and Dalton Harris, to the real big man Beres Hammond and the man of the moment big deejay Buju Banton, it will just be awesome.”

“I don't think anyone can prepare fully for the number of patrons expected in Montego bay this weekend. We are working out the kinks as they arise, but we are where we want to be in terms of preparation. Tickets are available while stocks last. We are not saying this as a gimmick but that is a fact. Online VIP tickets are sold out. However, you can still get general and VIP tickets in stores. My advice to patrons is get there early, reserve you spot and just enjoy the show,” said Gordon.

The line-up for Friday includes Chronixx, Spice, Dexter Daps, Agent Sasco, Spragga Benz, Munga, Koffee, Elephant Man, Govana, Squash, Chronic Law, and more. While Saturday include, Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Etana, Jah9, Protoje, and Dalton Harris.

Meanwhile, he noted that the events leading up to the shows have been well supported.

The week kicked off on Sunday with the day party Morning Medz. Monday saw the street party, which was open to the public experiencing a record turnout. Tuesday's all-white event was another success as was the all-black birthday celebrations for popular Trinidadian soca artiste Bunji Garlin. Last night Pier 1 was expected to be the hub of activity with the Global Sound Clash featuring Ricky Trooper and Pink Panther from Jamaica, Warrior Sound from Germany, Yard Beat from Japan, and King Turbo from Canada.

“What has surprised us is the number of visitors who have come in for the pre-events. It has just been amazing meeting people from all over the world and Jamaicans who live overseas who have come in for these early events. It shows how much the branding is expanding and we are happy for that,” Gordon added.