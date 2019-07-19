Supreme Ventures goes Sumfest
Gaming company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) will give away $50,000 to a lucky patron at Reggae Sumfest this week.
According to Gail Abrahams, vice-president of marketing, communications and sponsorships at SVL, there are plans to get Sumfest fans in a festive mood.
“Reggae Sumfest is a world renowned event, it is a platform for many upcoming performers, and it attracts thousands of patrons, both local and overseas. SVL is a strong supporter of entertainment and of honing new talent while at the same time offering a difference and even more excitement to an already exhilarating showcase,” Abrahams said.
“This is an open invitation to Reggae Sumfest patrons to be a part of the SVL excitement this Friday and Saturday night — join us at the Ultimate Lounge,” said Abrahams.
SVL will also promote its new mobile app.
Patrons are invited to visit the SVL booth, sign up and verify their SV Games mobile app account. After sign-up and verification are complete, each patron will become eligible to win $50,000.
SVL will host guests in what is being dubbed The Ultimate Lounge with Cash Pot, lottery machines, and other games.
Reggae Sumfest started on July 14. It culminates this weekend with its live performance segment featuring Beres Hammond, Chronixx, Buju Banton, and Koffee.
— Kevin Jackson
