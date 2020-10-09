Sweet success

The current global health crisis may have ostensibly shut down the entertainment industry, but at least one Jamaican film is reaping rewards during these challenging time.

Sweet Rind, a short film directed by Andre Wynter and starring Sherando Ferril and Kadeem Wilson, won big at the LA Sun Film Festival in California on the weekend. The short film— shot in Jamaica just over a year ago — won for Wynter the Best Director award, while Wilson and Ferril won Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

The short film centres around the phenomenon of scamming focusing on the efforts of Ferril's character and her effort to avenge the death of her father who was scammed of his life savings and ultimately suffered a heart attack and dies. She then vows to find the scammer, played by Wilson, and exact revenge.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, Ferril noted that she had just returned to Jamaica last June after a sojourn in Los Angeles when she got a call from the producers inviting her to audition and was happy to give it a shot given her liking for strong, dramatic roles.

For her winning this award is a humbling experience.

“It is absolutely wonderful to be acknowledged by your peers. I am touched that they have seen the value of my work and have gone out and recognised it in this fashion. When I look back at what I put into this character on film I too am pleased. I had to dig from all sides to come up with all the emotions she experienced during the limited screen time. I can do and have done comedy, but I am not a funny actress. The dramatic character is where I find my joy, and in this character I had to be angry, sad, mournful and a lot more and that was fulfilling to me… I am pleased with that performance,” she said.

Like Ferril, Wilson was also called for an audition for the role in Sweet Rind. He was fresh from his latest film role in Storm Saulter's Sprinter, where he played the role of a scammer and believed that helped him to deliver a convincing audition.

Having worked in film, television and on stage, this award represents Wilson's first individual acting award, something that is not missed on the young actor.

“I have never received any individual award for my work so this is a major step for me. It sets the stage on which I can build my legacy, something to tell my children about when they are born. I am extremely passionate about acting and so this award leaves me in awe, overjoyed and just elated. I am also optimistic at what the future has in store for me,” said Wilson.

The producers of Sweet Rind have been employing the film festival route as a means to get this short film not only seen, but also to seek funding to make it into a feature-length production. This is something the Wilson is excited about.

“I hope this materialises as there is so many layers that can be added to the characters and by extension, the story. I look forward to see where the story will go and the possibility to take the character to another level,” he shared.