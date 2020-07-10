Tajii Don drops No Joke

For Deejay Tajii Don working with American producer Sef Millz has enhanced his artistry and taught him a lot about making music for a crossover market.

“He's a great producer and he is really talented at building beats and making music. It really is a blessing working with him because he is all about making good records. I have learned how to record better, harmonise better, as well as when to stack vocals. I have made songs in the past that were good, but now I'm making records that are great. He's also open to feedback and he's always respecting the culture and music,” said Tajii Don.

Sef Millz and Andre Fletcher have joined forces to produce Tajii Don's debut album No Joke. He is signed to their Pryme Inc label.

“The album is coming out in October and a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and grit went into making it. We spent a lot of late nights and early mornings writing songs, recording, re-recording verses and songs in some cases. And since March, we have been shooting videos and putting together a lot of content. It's been a challenge with curfews, shutdowns, etc, but we pulled it off. I basically put everything into this project,” Tajii Don shared.

Sef Millz is best known for his work with hip-hop and R&B acts including rappers Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, TI, B.G., Maino, 8Ball, Rich Boy and Diddy. He also produced singer Ashanti's remake of My First Real Love and K-Ci and Jojo's Show and Prove.

Said Tajii Don, “There are a lot messages on the album. Some songs are for the ladies; others are about my experiences in life. I decided to call it No Joke because I'm serious about my music. It showcases my versatility and the different sides of me. I'm a humble person but extremely confident about this project.”

While growing up, the 23-year-old Spanish Town-based dancehall artiste (real name: Taj Desouza) was inspired musically by the likes of Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Sizzla, Beenie Man, and others.

“I was introduced to reggae and dancehall music while growing up. I decided to do music a few years ago but when I linked with Dre, Sef, & Pryme Inc, that's when it went to a professional level for me. The music production instantly stepped up, the songs got a lot better, we started shooting videos, practising for interviews, and just moving on a real professional level,” he said.