Tamlins' Derrick Lara is dead

Derrick Lara of The Tamlins died yesterday in Miami from lung cancer. Carlton Smith, co-founder of the group, told the Jamaica Observer that the singer had been diagnosed with the disease late last year.

Lara, 61, joined the harmony trio in 1983 after being drummer/singer with the Seventh Extension Band for several years. One of his bandmates was Tony Moore, brother of Junior Moore, his colleague in The Tamlins.

“Derrick was jovial, fulla joke. Wi had a lotta good times…great memories,” said Smith.

Lara was originally from west Kingston, and was a younger cousin of Jennifer Lara, a singer who recorded mainly at Studio One.

He joined The Tamlins after the departure of original member Winston Morgan. Lara was recruited during a fruitful period for the harmony group which had cut several big songs for producers Sly and Robbie including Baltimore, which went number one in 1979.

The dreadlocked Lara sang lead on some of their popular songs such as Go Away Dream and Peek A Boo and was featured on their album, I'll Be Waiting. He also toured with The Tamlins as opening act and backup singers for Rita Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Leroy Sibbles and Beres Hammond.

Derrick Lara is survived by three children and three grandchildren.