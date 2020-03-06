Tanto Metro, Devonte's Love Song

One year after peaking at number 10 on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae Chart with Smoke Train , Tanto Metro and Devonte return to the charts with Love Song .

Taken from the duo's album, Reggaenometrist, which was released last year, the single is produced by Lynford “Fatta” Marshall. It is currently number three on the latest 'Foundation' tally and number 16 on the South Florida Reggae Chart.

“ Love Song has been receiving tremendous feedback whenever we perform it at stage shows, and whenever it is played on radio. The support has been growing,” said Devonte.

The veteran deejay/singer team are best known for the catchy dance number, Everyone Falls in Love. Their other hits include Give it to Her, Honey I Sugar Pie, The Jam and No More.

Next month, Tanto Metro and Devonte are scheduled to perform in Africa. They have dates in Uganda, Ghana and The Gambia.

It will be their second trip to the continent. Their first was in 2008 when they performed in Uganda and Tanzania.

“For this trip to Africa, we are looking forward to reconnecting with fans and to also introduce ourselves to new fans. But most importantly, to celebrate our 22 years of working together as a duo, which is a great milestone for us,” said Devonte.