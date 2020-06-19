Tarrus brings healing
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Tarrus Riley admits he was among those who had a “lotta time on my hands”. That time, however, was not wasted as the singer recorded songs for Healing, his new album.
Healing and its title song are being released today by Zojak World Wide. The set has 12 songs, which includes collaborations with Konshens, Shensea, Dexta Daps, Teejay, and Rvssian.
For Riley, the three-month COVID-19 shutdown presented personal and professional challenges.
“The biggest challenge is the elephant in the room. The live concerts are closed and it was in the midst of me promoting my new EP,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “But that becomes a blessing because it learn me to stop and be creative.”
That EP, BLEM, was released in June last year to much fanfare. It heard Riley experimenting with different sounds and sharing the mic with several artistes.
Healing is his first album since Love Situation which came out six years ago. The title track is co-produced by saxophonist Dean Fraser, his long-time musical director, and Shane Brown another stalwart in the Riley camp.
Recording sessions for the album were done virtually, with guitarist Mitchum “Khan” Chin and drummer Kirk Bennett playing on some of the songs.
Despite the anxiety of not seeing family and friends due to rigid government quarantine guidelines, Riley said social media allowed him to keep in contact with relatives and colleagues.
Like it was for millions of people globally, COVID-19 was a game-changer for Tarrus Riley.
“It was definitely a reminder of the things that are important. You do a lot of rediscovery on our weaknesses and wi give thanks for our strengths. That is the outlook it give wi toward life,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy