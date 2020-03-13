Tarrus Riley surprises at Glenmuir brunch
Attendees at Glenmuir High School's sixth annual brunch last Sunday were pleasantly surprised by guest performer Tarrus Riley.
Moments before he entered the Grand Suite at Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Master of Ceremonies, Fae Ellington teased, “I'm about to introduce someone and I don't know who it is.”
By this time, all were waiting to see who the mystery person was. Riley appeared singing Human Nature and the room erupted into screams with almost everyone taking out their cellular phones to capture the moment.
He rendered his ladies hit, She's Royal, as a tribute to International Women's Day. Other tracks performed were Simple Things and Lion Paw before singjay dBurnz closed off the afternoon's proceedings with a medley of songs.
There was also a fashion show featuring models from Saint International.
Prudence Simpson, vice president of Glenmuir High School's Past Student Association was pleased with the event.
“It has gone pretty well. We got our number. There are always little things that you observe as the organisers that you want to improve. The ambiance was good...people like that the ballroom is cool,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
For previous years, the Clarendon-based school held the event at nearby Devon House. However, the venue change was not the only difference this year.
“We had a keynote speaker this time, normally we don't go that route. We moved to the hotel because we're trying to communicate that it's going to another level and add a little more depth to the whole occasion, and this year, our theme is focused on celebrating women,” Simpson added.
Proceeds from the brunch will go towards school development.
