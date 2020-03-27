Tarrus spreads message of love

With restrictions imposed as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, singer Tarrus Riley has implored his fellow Caribbean artistes to spread love through music, by way of an online initiative on his Instagram page.

He urged his regional counterparts to spread the joy of music by singing a verse of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds.

The track's refrain, Don't worry about a thing 'cause every little thing is gonna be alright, is what Riley chose to focus on, as a means of bringing hope to those feeling pressured in wake of the pandemic.

“Bless up, world. Up close and personal, it's your singer Tarrus Riley with a message from the Caribbean to the world. Mi want all mi singer brethren dem sing along and mi want everybody sing along and mi want spread da message yah far and wide,” he shared, before breaking out into song on his Instagram page.

Within hours, scores of artistes from Jamaica and the wider Caribbean were chiming in with their renditions of the popular song.

First to respond to the challenge was singer Chevaughn Clayton, followed by soca star Machel Montano, who filmed his clip from the steps of his home in Trinidad. African dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also chimed in for the cause, as well as British artiste Estelle, who has Grenadian roots. Saxophonist Dean Fraser offered an instrumental rendition. Comedian Majah Hype was also not to be left out. Soca's power couple Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons included their daughter Syri in their contribution.

Romain Virgo, Nadine Sutherland, Cham, D Major, Duane Stephenson, Alaine, Jahmeil, Pressure Buss Pipe, Red Rat, Natel, Kranium, Iba Mahr, Gramps and Peetah Morgan of Morgan Heritage, Jesse Royal, Tessanne Chin and AJ Brown were among those who all loaned their voices to Riley's call.

Since posting, the video clips have been viewed by thousands of the artistes' followers.

This initiative comes closely on the heels of another such call made by American film and television mogul Tyler Perry last weekend.

Perry issued the He's Got the Whole World in his Hands Challenge, encouraging his friends, including celebrities and artistes to sing the traditional African- American spiritual first published in 1927.

Hundreds responded, including Mariah Carey, Bebe and Cece Winans, Yolanda Adams, Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King, Tamala Mann, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Usher.