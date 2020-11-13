Tarshea keeps it positive

TWELVE years ago, singer Tarshea was a finalist in the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition with the song Satan You Lose Again.

Her latest single, Black Skin, tackles the fad of skin bleaching. Released last month, the song is produced by John Sharpe.

“I saw many of my black brothers and black sisters bleaching their skin; this can paint a story of one not being proud of his or herself. The consistent violence against black people, socially, systematically, educationally and all sorts of discrimination really breaks my heart,” Tarshea explained.

The singer remains absolute that her talent will be utilised to promote positive messages.

“I have this talent and believe that I have something positive to contribute to the music industry. To a greater extent, my goal is to reach the entire world with a positive message which is to encourage, teach, to defend the weak and to entertain,” she said.

The St Elizabeth-born artiste describes her style of music as “family oriented”.

“My music will always be positive and family oriented and with a message. I would like to be touring on all the biggest stages. But I am a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and it's all up to Him. Not because I desire it, doesn't mean that He is going to give it,” said Tarshea.

She is calling on her fellow entertainers to focus more on conscious and positive music with consistency and less on vulgar lyrics.

