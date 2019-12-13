Tashina eyes Midas touch

Fast-rising singer Tashina McKenzie is banking on the success of One Touch, released on the JB Production label in July.

The entertainer, who was a contestant in the 2007 edition of Digicel Rising Stars, said she is cranking up the promotion with the release of a video for the single released on the US-based JB Production label.

“The video for One Touch has been shot already and will be released later this month. I plan to go all out because I am getting a big strength on the radio and in the streets,” she said.

Tashina McKenzie made her first step to starting a music career in Digicel Rising Stars competition talent by placing sixth. Renowned song writer Grafton Studios owner Mikey Bennett produced her first single Scared and Terrified.

In 2012, she entered the Jamaica Song Festival competition celebrating Jamaica's 50th Anniversary of Independence with an original song entitled Jamaica Beat Dem Bad. She won second place and also walked away with sectional prizes for ”Best Performer” and “Top Favorite” in the voting polls.

Three years later, she entered Magnum Kings and Queens Dancehall Talent competition and made it to the semi-finals.

Now, she is gunning for the top spot in dancehall.

She is preparing to bombard the dancehall scene with a barrage of new songs, including Inna the Shower, Pretty Pretty, and Independent. All will be released next year.

“I plan to do an EP next year with reggae songs included as well. I have a song called I Rise with a UK-based producer, I have a collaboration with Queen Ifrica, and one with Sizzla as well, so those songs will be on my EP,” she said.