Teflon defends Buju Banton, but...

Rastafarian singer Teflon has come to the defence of Buju Banton saying there was some validity to his comments but the delivery of the message was “too harsh”.

“Mi see what him trying to say, this mask thing really inconvenient to the people. He has a point, but when he sent the message, there were too many bad words, and it was too explicit and harsh to the ears of the people,” Teflon told the Jamaica Observer.

“When you are talking to the youths and the elders, you have to keep things on a level. Don't send a message with ignorance and arrogance or you will make yourself a fool in the eyes of the people,” he continued.

Last Wednesday, Buju Banton took to Instagram bashing the wearing of masks and urging Jamaicans to be mindful of lies. The deadly COVID-19 has claimed 1.16 million lives globally, while infecting 42.8 million people. In Jamaica, the positive cases are close to 9,000 with nearly 200 deaths.

The World Health Organization states that wearing a mask, especially when people cannot social distance six feet apart, limits the risk of getting COVID-19.

Teflon believes that artistes have abandoned their sense of social responsibility, and must realise that society needs them to act in a way that ensures the “greater good”.

“The problem is that artistes don't see their responsibility and powers again cause artistes say dem nah grow nobody's children, but Buju needs to remember the root, his life is not for him alone. A mask protects other people, this is for the greater good of everyone, because this disease is serious. After Buju made the post, my sister who is a nurse, called to warn mi seh: 'Wear yuh mask, this COVID-19 is not a joke thing.' She is on the front lines, she is seeing how deadly it is,” said Teflon.

In the meantime, Dr Christopher Tufton, health and wellness minister, recently used his weekly COVID-19 virtual press conference to set the record straight in light of Buju Banton's anti-mask-wearing utterance.

“Wearing of masks, it is the norm, not the exception. In the developed world, in the United States, it's all there. We're very confident it is the right thing to do and we certainly would encourage Jamaicans to comply, and this is why this is part of the law, as contained in the orders,” Tufton said on Thursday evening. “We will continue to push that message, because we think it's the right thing so to do.”