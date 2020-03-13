Terry Linen sees the light

Citing “a new phase for I man”, Terry Linen's latest song is the inspirational Goodness of God, originally done by American gospel Jenn Johnson.

A follow-up to last year's No Longer A Slave, the new single is co-produced by the singer and Steve Wright, and distributed by Tad's International Record.

No Longer A Slave was his reggae interpretation of No Longer Slaves, originally recorded by the American husband-and-wife act Jonathan David and Melissa Helser.

Known for dancehall hit songs like Couldn't be The Girl For Me and Your Love is My Love, Terry Linen said he never abandoned his Baptist upbringing. Recording gospel or motivational songs was never far from his mind.

“I was home one Saturday morning with my girlfriend Oshin and we were doing some praise and worship like every other Saturday. We always listen to worship songs, especially the Baptist worship songs. I was brought up that way by my mother Juney, along with my brothers and sisters, so that's just a part of me and it will never change,” he explained. “Jumping from gospel songs to gospel songs we met up on this wonderful song that brought tears to my eyes, and the strong voice of Jonathan David and Melissa Helser gave me the idea of giving this power song a Terry Linen version.”

Linen's spin on No Longer Slaves was popular on Jamaican radio. It got enough traction for him to take aim at Goodness of God, another gospel ballad that also did well with a mainstream audience in the United States.

Secular artistes wading into gospel waters is nothing new to Jamaican music. Many of them have returned to their Christian roots with considerable success, including Ernie Smith, George Nooks and Mr Vegas.

Terry Linen, who was born Kiplin Simpson in St Elizabeth, is the latest.

No Longer A Slave was released 26 years after his recording career started. By the early 2000s, he had established himself as a bona fide star.

For Terry Linen, doing gospel is not just about hitting the charts.

“To sing uplifting songs is to free the minds of my brothers and sisters all around the world for us to unite. So to all my fans, friends and family, seeking righteousness is the only way,” he said.