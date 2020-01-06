Tessellated inks deal with Sony

Singer/songwriter Tessellated recently inked a deal with American music publishers, Sony/ATV.

“A Sony/ATV A&R (Artists & Repertoire) reached out to my manager while I was in London last year to set up a meeting. I linked with them at the UK office and since then we've been working on getting the deal done,” Tessellated told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He officially signed on January 6, 2020.

The 22-year-old — who is currently based in Los Angeles, California — said the deal is a big boost to his career.

“The deal is significant to me because, it will be the first time I'll really have access to a larger team ready to help push my career forward. I'm very excited to see what will come of it! I'd like to big up my manager, Victoria Meeks, lawyer Ronald Young, and the Sony/ATV A&R Scott Gordon for making this all possible!” he said.

Sony/ATV music publishing has the largest catalogue in the world with 4.53 million songs owned and administered. Some artistes under their label include A$AP Rocky, Akon, Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, French Montana and Flo Rida.

Tessellated became a household name in 2017 with the release of Pine and Ginger featuring Amindi K Fro$t. The neo-reggae sound dominated the airwaves and propelled the song to more than two million hits on YouTube.

Last year, Tessellated got a major career boost when his song I Just Learned Some Jazz Today was used as the official soundtrack for an Apple AirPods commercial. Following this, he was included in several line-ups such as Reggae Sumfest and Fi Di Culture.

He hosted a benefit concert in December 2017, Tessellated and Friends, to raise funds to assist the Alpha Institute. The artiste subsequently handed over a cheque valued at $282,000.

Tessellated said he is currently finishing his eight-track debut EP. According to him, the release date and title remain a secret until the most opportune time.

“It (the EP) was created all over; songs were made in Kingston, California, New York and London. The majority of the album is produced by myself and production duo Circa 11, with contributions from Mahfia, Weekday (Tru Ambassador), ANH, Mundo Don & others,” he revealed.

A former student of Campion College, Tessellated hails from Kingston. Some of his other tracks include Streets, Freeza, Talk To Me and Searchin'.