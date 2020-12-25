EMERGING ARISTE FOR 2020: The 'skillful' Skillibeng

DESPITE the sector being brought to a virtual halt by the coronavirus pandemic, emerging deejay Skillibeng stood head and shoulders above his peers in 2020.

The 23-year-old was a regular fixture on the local charts with his songs, including Mr Universe, 100 Bag, Crocodile Teeth, and Honda (remix) with Twani Price.

His surge caught the attention of SONY/ATM UK who inked a publishing deal with him.

Sony/ATV UK A&R Analytics Executive Scott Gordon and A&R Manager Daniel Seal said they had high regard for the on-the-rise act.

“Skillibeng has established himself as one of Jamaica's fastest rising stars. He is an incredible artiste whose unique flow, delivery, and wordplay have enabled him to become the leader of the next generation of dancehall. We are delighted to welcome him to Sony/ATV, and we look forward to elevating his career on a global scale,” Gordon and Seal were quoted as saying.

Born in St Thomas, Skillibeng's given name is Emwah Warmington. He attended Morant Bay High School and did one year of sixth form at Seaforth High School, both located in that parish. He, however, discontinued school to pursue music.

“I decided that music was my calling. I linked with East Syde Records and that's where it all began,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a previous interview. “The name Skillibeng is a representation of Jamaican music overall because it is a word people automatically associate with dancehall and reggae, so it connect — but I have a different, more modern approach to the art form.”

He made his recording debut in 2016 with Brain Parts on the Purge rhythm. He got his big break with Brik Pan Brik three years later. His other popular songs include Mr Universe, 50 Bag, Life Ah Life, and Crocodile Teeth. A mixtape, Prodigy 2, was scheduled to be released yesterday.