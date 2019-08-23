The vision of IDeology

C urrently working on his first album, tentatively titled I D 2020 Perfect Vision , singer IDeology is determined to return reggae to its thinking man's roots. Pum'Kin Belly , the first song from the proposed set, was recently released.

An up-tempo, horn-driven number, it is produced by Steven Ventura, best known for his work with Chrisinti, Norris Man and Elephant Man. Inspired by an old Jamaican folk phrase, IDeology said Pum'kin Belly can be translated in several ways.

He used a traffic analogy to explain.

“When driving, if you speed up and just sound your horn when you see danger, a crash is in the future. You may be fooled by luck a few times, but when the crash happens you ask yourself, 'why do these things happen to me',” he reasoned. “It is quite obvious that the faster you go the less likely you can avoid an accident.”

The Clarendon-born IDeology began recording over 10 years ago after working in the construction industry. His previous songs include the self-produced One Big Family and also competed in a songwriting contest organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission.

Since this year, he has been working with Ventura, who returns to producing after a 10-year break. He said IDeology (given name David Jackson) shows “real passion” in terms of vocals and songwriting, which inspired him to come on board as producer and executive producer of ID 2020 Perfect Vision.

They also share a preference for live recording.

“Live recording to me has a sincere element, music is like interactions between people's emotions. There is no nicer feeling than being part of a group with common goals,” said IDeology.

Some of the musicians who played on Pum'kin Belly and additional sessions with IDeology are former Raging Fyah guitarist Courtland “Gizmo” White, trumpeter Vivian Scott, saxophonist Everton Gayle and trombonist Barrington Bailey.

A release date for ID 2020 Perfect Vision will be announced soon.

— Howard Campbell