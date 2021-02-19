Third serving of Third World Don

Trench God , the third album from rapper Third World Don, is scheduled for release before summer. It contains 12 songs, all written and produced by the South Florida-based Jamaican artiste.

“It has rap elements to it but there's also a lot of singing. We experiment with different genres,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

A self-titled debut in 2016 and Trench Town two years later are Third World Don's previous albums. Prior to his first album, he was known as Mike Beatz.

In addition to working on Trench God last year, Third World Don recorded about 30 songs, several of which are collaborations. They include Prayer with Kabaka Pyramid and Going Up which features Jambi, a Puerto Rican reggaeton artiste.

He also plans to release Karma, a song with slain rapper Nipsy Hussle, soon. That single was recorded in 2019 in Los Angeles while Third World Don was working in that city.

As Mike Beatz, Third World Don was a member of Wizard Sleeve, a pop duo that made the British national chart in 2010 with Riverside (Let's Go). That single also did well in other European countries and Australia.

Third World Don has done a number of projects with the Universal Music Group including Trench Town. His first album was independently released.

The former St George's College student recently branched out into music videos as a director. Kabaka Pyramid and Alkaline are some of the artistes whose visuals he has worked on.