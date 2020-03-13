Three acts, one single

In a bid to achieve musical greatness, Philadelphia-based artistes, XKhraig, Hotta Ball, and 1ON have teamed up to release Bonds and Bit .

The Truck Back produced single is available on all major digital platforms through Tunecore.

The artistes, noted that the collaboration came about while they were lyming at the studio.

“I started a drum pattern and everything just flowed from there, in no time everyone was freestyling until a song was made. Writing with them was awesome, our creative energy vibe was high in the air” said 1ON.

“Working with these artistes was very entertaining, it was superlative because nobody had any idea what the outcome of this project would be and at the end of it, the product came out amazing” Hotta Ball chimed in.

“I am confident that we have a hit on our hands, we just need to step on the promotion and make it a reality. After the song was premiered on BBC 1Xtra by disc jock Seanie B, it was picked up by popular dancehall selectors like Tony Matterhorn and has since been making waves in The Gambia, we are ready for the breakthrough that is coming.” XKhraig said.

The artistes have come up with a strategic promotional campaign that they feel will reward them plays in other parts of the world in short order.

Based on the feedback the single has been receiving on their social media platforms, the artistes have decided to shoot the accompanying music video.

The video will be shot in parts of Miami and Philadelphia in coming weeks.