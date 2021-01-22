Tiffanie Malvo climbs Canadian chart
For the past 16 years, Brampton in Ontario, Canada, has been home for Constant Spring, Jamaica-raised Tiffanie Malvo. The country she migrated from years ago remains dear to her.
She has continued her pursuit of success in reggae music, spreading the Jamaican culture and showcasing her musical talent. Since moving to Canada, she has worked with several music producers in Canada, Europe and even in Jamaica. They include Frankie Music; Sukku, formerly of Ward 21; DJ Dario; and Sam Dingo.
Her latest effort Love U, a collaboration with family friend, singer Wayne Wonder, is making major moves for her in Canada. It is currently number seven on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart.
“It was my dad who came up with the idea for the collaboration with Wayne. I did my part, sent it to Wayne and he liked it. That's how it came about,” Malvo said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Her father is popular 1980s singer Anthony Malvo, best known for hits including Come Back to Me with Tiger and If I Ever Fall, both of which topped charts in Jamaica.
Love U was produced by the senior Malvo for his Malvo Entertainment label. It was released in July last year.
“I have been doing music since 2015. Growing up around my father in Jamaica and going to the studio and seeing him work and hanging out with the artistes drew my attention to the music,” Tiffanie Malvo shared.
Her other releases include Grateful featuring Daviannah, Good Love (remix) featuring Busy Signal, Last Night and Love Intuition.
“Everyone has their mark and something that sets them apart. I bring my own flavour, personality and vibe. I sing, dance and deejay,” she said.
For 2021, Tiffanie Malvo says an EP is on the cards as well as music videos and performing.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy