Tiffanie Malvo climbs Canadian chart

For the past 16 years, Brampton in Ontario, Canada, has been home for Constant Spring, Jamaica-raised Tiffanie Malvo. The country she migrated from years ago remains dear to her.

She has continued her pursuit of success in reggae music, spreading the Jamaican culture and showcasing her musical talent. Since moving to Canada, she has worked with several music producers in Canada, Europe and even in Jamaica. They include Frankie Music; Sukku, formerly of Ward 21; DJ Dario; and Sam Dingo.

Her latest effort Love U, a collaboration with family friend, singer Wayne Wonder, is making major moves for her in Canada. It is currently number seven on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart.

“It was my dad who came up with the idea for the collaboration with Wayne. I did my part, sent it to Wayne and he liked it. That's how it came about,” Malvo said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Her father is popular 1980s singer Anthony Malvo, best known for hits including Come Back to Me with Tiger and If I Ever Fall, both of which topped charts in Jamaica.

Love U was produced by the senior Malvo for his Malvo Entertainment label. It was released in July last year.

“I have been doing music since 2015. Growing up around my father in Jamaica and going to the studio and seeing him work and hanging out with the artistes drew my attention to the music,” Tiffanie Malvo shared.

Her other releases include Grateful featuring Daviannah, Good Love (remix) featuring Busy Signal, Last Night and Love Intuition.

“Everyone has their mark and something that sets them apart. I bring my own flavour, personality and vibe. I sing, dance and deejay,” she said.

For 2021, Tiffanie Malvo says an EP is on the cards as well as music videos and performing.

— Kevin Jackson