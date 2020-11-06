TK gives peek into life
Singer Tyeka Hayles, better known as TK, says her latest single My Life mirrors her experiences.
“Life itself has been the inspiration for my music. I am living it and enjoying it no matter how hard it gets,” she explained.
My Life was released in September and was produced by EGF Media.
“The song's inspiration is based off a personal experience. Some persons that I associated with didn't understand me and they wanted to change me into someone that I was not. So I had to part ways with them and live my life no matter the circumstances,” TK said.
The Seaview Gardens-based recording artiste grew up singing in the church where she learnt early how to flex her vocal muscles. Due to the limited opportunities, the church became the outlet where she could express herself.
“I attended the Seaview Gardens New Testament Church where I sang on the choir. I wanted to get my voice heard and my passion grew into a phenomenal love for the arts,” she shared.
Later, she performed briefly with the Jamaica Musical Theatre Company.
She did a short stint with record label A Jus Di Vybz Music and recorded several songs, including the inspirational Been Through Worse.
TK is now signed to New York-based EGF Media imprint. She said her first EP is currently in production.
— Kevin Jackson
