Tommy Lee stays in lock-up

ENTERTAINER Tommy Lee Sparta remains in police lock-up after he appeared via Zoom in an in camera session of the Gun Court division of the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Wednesday. The case was rescheduled for the March 24.

Tommy Lee Sparta is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Jamaica Observer was unable to reach his attorneys — Donahue Martin and Tom Tavares-Finson, QC— for comment.

However, in a previous interview, Martin explained how the process works.

“Generally, when matters are first before the Gun Court, especially in recent times, the judge would make a Finger Print Order. A Finger Print Order just essentially means you give your fingerprint to the police and, from that, the police can indicate whether a particular individual has previous convictions or if they have other cases pending, or if they have a pending bench warrant out for them. That is the purpose of the Finger Print Order,” he said.

“They usually require that before they even allow you to advance a bail application,” he continued.

According to the police, the entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested on December 14 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Specialized Operations. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

He is the subject of other criminal investigations.

A former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta got his musical break in 2012. He is known for songs including Psycho, Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, and Rich Badness.