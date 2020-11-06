Top Notch has big dreams

Singer Top Notch believes that dancehall music is not receiving the respect that it deserves globally. His aim is to change that.

“I want to bring dancehall to different heights globally and hopefully help it get the respect that it truly deserves on the world stage,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The New York-based entertainer, who migrated from Jamaica eight years ago, has been playing his part in promoting the music to mixed audiences. He has been steady making a name for himself within the tri-State area.

For Top Notch (real name Pierce Brown) his love affair with music began as a youngster growing up in the rural St Andrew community of Iron River in Golden Spring.

“When I was in high school I used to knock the desk and freestyle lyrics, but I didn't take music seriously until long after. I have a love for music so I decided to pursue it professionally. The joy I feel when I leave others entertained and the motivation that I receive from others who believe in my talent as an artiste, are what pushed me to continue,” said Top Notch.

Prior to moving to Queens in New York, Top Notch did some work with a then fledling producer Markus Myrie. Since linking up with Travellaz Muzik, Top Notch has continued his musical journey while releasing a steady stream of music.

His most recent songs are Stamina Daddy (released in June) and Feeling Nice (released in September). Travellaz Muzik produced both songs.

The singer says being original is important in shaping one's identity.

“I keep it original, while bringing a different sound along with sweet melodies and lyrics that's relatable,” he assured.

Foreplay and Top Man are some of his previous releases.