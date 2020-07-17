V Merchant inspires with Brighter Days

At a time when the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to have adverse effects around the world, singer V Merchant is providing hope and inspiration with Brighter Days.

“The song was inspired from a personal prayer that I wrote and often recite in times of trouble and uncertainty. It is a song that I hope will comfort and strengthen persons who are mourning the loss of someone and to inspire in these troubling times,” V Merchant told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Brighter Days is being released on August 1 on the VIP Level Ent label.

COVID-19 has claimed 585,000 lives worldwide. Jamaica, however, has recorded 10 deaths. V Merchant, given name Vencotte Merchant, hails from Westmoreland. He has produced popular artistes, including Richie Stephens, Peter Tosh, and Roy Rayon. He hopes to achieve similar success as a singer.

“My music is not about jokes nor gimmicks. I am a son of the Jamaican soil and I have been waving the banner of conscious reggae music that tackles politics, religion, and everyday life issues and situations,” he said.

He continued, “My inspiration for music came from a deep desire to place all of life's struggles and triumphs into lyrics to share with the world.”

Last year, V Merchant released Sweet Heaven, War Zone, I'm a Winner and Regrets.

— Kevin Jackson