Verzus best out of Beenie

Although Beenie Man and Bounty Killer earned their best streaming figures for 2020 following their appearance on the May 23 Instagram Live Verzuz series, Beenie Man got the better sales bump.

The hit-laden Best of Beenie Man compilation jumps back into the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number nine. The album was last on the chart in April 2001 and peaked at number four in December 2000.

Beenie Man was last on the chart in 2016 when Unstoppable peaked at number three.

Best of Beenie Man was released in November 2000 by Shocking Vibes Productions/VP Records. It features a string of chart-topping hits including F oundation, Bookshelf, Let Him Go, Who Am I, Dancehall Queen, Slam, and Romie.

According to preliminary reports from Nielsen Music/MRC Data, both acts achieved their single-day streaming high for 2020 on May 24, likely as fans revisited and recapped the show which drew 500,000 viewers.

Beenie Man pulled 622,000 US on-demand streams on the 24th, while Bounty Killer registered 256,000 clicks. The former had yet to break the 300,000 daily mark in 2020, while the competition pushed the latter past the six-figure threshold for the first time this year.

For the full Verzuz impact, Beenie Man's totals on show day and the day after gave him 906,000 US streams, a 187.5 per cent increase from his 315,000 streams two days preceding the event. Girls Dem Sugar was his top-streaming song, with 219,000 clicks for the 23rd-24th. Who Am I (75,000), King of The Dancehall (64,000), Dude (62,000), and R omie (48,000) rounds out his top five.

Bounty Killer experienced triple-digit percentage growth. His catalogue accrued a combined 367,000 US on-demand streams on the 23rd and 24th, compared to 94,000 two days before, a surge of 291 per cent. Living Dangerously was his best streaming track for the 23rd-24th, with the next four being Look (27,000), Benz & Bimma (25,000), Suspense (21,000), and Worthless Bwoy (13,000).