VP salutes a pioneer

The VP Music Group extends its condolence to the family and friends of Bobby Dixon, better known as Bobby Digital, one of the leading producers of reggae and dancehall in the modern era who passed away on May 21.

He produced some of the genre's most enduring recordings over the last 30 years, including Half Pint's Substitute Lover, Garnet Silk's Kingly Character, Sanchez's Missing You, Morgan Heritage's Don't Haffi Dread, Mikey Spice's Born Again, Warrior King's Can't Get Me Down, and Sizzla's Good Ways and Dry Cry (Just One Of Those Days).

VP Records president, Chris Chin recalled, “I was fortunate to get to know Bobby well as we promoted and distributed many of his biggest hits. We shared many successes and many laughs together. He will be remembered by the world as one of reggae's greatest producers. I will remember a unique musical talent and loyal business partner.”

His prominence grew with dancehall music in the '80s under King Jammy, and he is credited with helping to bring Shabba Ranks and the new dancehall genre to international attention, which included winning two Grammy Awards for Shabba Ranks's As Raw As Ever and X-Tra Naked. He was also key to breaking singer Garnet Silk and opening the way for a new generation of reggae singers to find their essential place in the dancehall. His success has endured for many fans through his run of tracks with Sizzla, including the LP Black Woman And Child in 1997 and culminating with Da Real Thing in 2002. Along with King Jammy, Xterminator, Penthouse, Steely and Clevie, and Shocking Vibes, Digital-B was a marquee Jamaican record brand in the 1990s.

His legacy lives on through a catalogue of over more than 1,000 recordings and through dancehall and reggae's global impact on popular culture.